Black Widow: Every Song Featured in the Film

If you've seen the film, we've got the official list of all the songs that played through the course of the film!

full official 'black widow' tracklist

"American Pie" - Don McLean

"Smells Like Teen Spirit" - Think Up Anger ft. Malia J

"Bond Fights Snake" - John Barry

"Cheap Thrills" - Sia feat. Sean Paul

"Atshan Ya Zeina" - Ahmed Mohamed El Gaml

"Rise Ye Soldiers of Salvation"

"The Avengers Theme" - Composed by Alan Silvestri



In addition to these tracks, the film also features an impressive score by Lorne Balfe. You can stream the Black Widow (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) here!

'Black Widow' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist

"Natasha's Lullaby"

"Latrodectus"

"Fireflies"

"The Pursuit"

"The First Bite is the Deepest"

"Last Glimmer"

"Dreykov"

"You Don't Know Me"

"Yelena Belova"

"From the Shadows"

"Hand in Hand"

"Blood Ties"

"Whirlwind"

"Arise"

"Natasha's Fragments"

"A Sister Says Goodbye"

"I Can't Save Us"

"Red Rising"

"The Betrayed"

"The Descent"

"Faces to the Sun"

"Natasha Soars"

"Last Love"

"Into the Past"

"Broken Free"

"A Calling"



