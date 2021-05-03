Movies
Published May 3, 2021

‘The Marvels’ Arrives in Theaters November 11, 2022

Prepare for a cosmic adventure with Carol, Monica, and Kamala!

by Rachel Paige

In a video celebrating the love of storytelling and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most memorable moments, Marvel Studios gives a hint of what’s to come in Phase 4! This includes a brand new title to the sequel to Captain Marvel!

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. In the film, she’ll be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who will appear as Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name

Prepare to experience it and fly higher, further, and faster with the film, directed by Nia DaCosta! 

This is just one of the many exciting films viewers will be able to experience in theaters for Phase 4. Find a look at what’s coming next in the video above, and dive into more of the MCU here!

See you at the movies!

This is just the beginning of the Phase 4 news. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details! And be sure to follow Marvel on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Captain Marvel, The Marvels, Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers), Monica Rambeau, Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan)

