The Many Faces of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' Explained

“With Defender Strange, some of the biggest asks were to make sure that this character felt like a brand new version of Doctor Strange, so we knew we had to avoid a lot of the things that have become iconic about the character, yet still instantly recognize him as Doctor Strange,” he recalled. “Again, we were lucky because we had years and years of comic book reference. We knew we wanted to lean into the swashbuckling aspect of the character, things like removing the cape and making sure that he had a lot of mobility was important, but still having some of that secondary motion, like the sashes and things like that.”

“One of the other iteration points was, ‘Does every Strange have an Eye of Agamotto?’ We explored yes, no, different takes – would there be different realities that had different versions of the Eye? – ultimately deciding that it made the most sense for just our Hero Strange to be the one who carried the Eye,” he added.

“In developing Sinister Strange, we knew he had to be as recognizable as our Hero Strange as possible, but with an edge. So taking the initial costume designed by Carlo Ortiz and adding a little bit of a dark, sinister edge to it was a really interesting and fun challenge,” he continued. “The simplest thing to do was to sharpen lines, to add more texture, to add more weathering. We also added a kind of leather backing on top of the shoulders to add a little bit more of an imposing stance on him.”

“While we kept developing him, the idea came up for the third eye to come out. The question was, ‘How organic do we go?’ So we developed everything from kind of a bulging area in the area that would be instantly noticeable all the way to it just magically appearing. What ultimately seemed to be the best way to go is that you wouldn’t really notice it until it pops open and gives a nice scare,” he said.