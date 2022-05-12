The Daunting Task of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ as the Direct Sequel to Multiple Marvel Properties

The start of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe presented itself with unique challenges and opportunities when Michael Waldron, writer of Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Season 1 of Marvel Studios’ Loki “blew the lid off” of the Multiverse.

With the Sacred Timeline merging every which way, Waldron and director Sam Raimi took on the supreme task of balancing the Multiverse.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, our master of the mystic arts Doctor Strange traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse, which sees him crossing paths with the Sorcerer Supreme Wong, Wanda Maximoff, the love of his life Christine Palmer, and plenty others.

Christine Palmer was last seen in Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange. She was instrumental in saving the life of her boyfriend and colleague, Dr. Stephen Strange; however, Strange’s hands suffered severe nerve damage, preventing him from returning to his work as an acclaimed neurosurgeon. Unable to tolerate his anger and frustration, they parted ways personally and professionally. After some time had passed, she would save Strange’s life once more following a fatal injury.

Wanda Maximoff was last seen in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision. Still coping with the loss of her love Vision and the Thanos threat, Wanda went to Westview, New Jersey, to a plot of land where she and Vis had intended to spend their lives together. In her grief, Wanda trapped all of Westview in a fictionalized, idealized version of the life she would spend with her husband Vision and their twin boys Billy and Tommy. Upon realizing what she had been subconsciously doing, Wanda painfully had to say goodbye to Vision one more time as well as her children. At the end of the series, Wanda sought to understand her new powers with the newly acquired Darkhold, which held a chapter on her destiny as the Scarlet Witch. While studying from the book of dark magic and evolving her skill sets, she heard the voices of her children calling out for her in the astral plane.

Whereas, Doctor Strange and Wong were last seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw Peter Parker approaching the two masters of the mystic arts for help after Spider-Man was unmasked on the world stage and his identity revealed.