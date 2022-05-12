How ‘Loki’ Led Us to the ‘Multiverse of Madness’

Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now officially in theaters, and Marvel.com had the opportunity to talk to the creative team behind the film all about it!

The question on everyone’s mind going into the film: Who Really Broke The Multiverse?

Following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange and Peter Parker received a lot of flack for upsetting the Multiverse when Strange’s spell to erase Peter’s Spider-Man secret identity from the public consciousness went wonky, leading to multiversal-shattering consequences.

However, as revealed at the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness World Premiere Red Carpet, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared it was events earlier than No Way Home that brought us to the current state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “There’s always a method to the madness even in the Multiverse,” promised Feige. “The Marvel.com fans know that Loki and Sylvie did something at the end of [Loki] that sort of allowed all of this to be possible. He Who Remains is gone, and that allowed a spell to go wrong in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which leads to the entire Multiverse going quite mad in this film.”

Speaking to Marvel.com, producer Richie Palmer elaborated even further for us. “If the events of Loki never took place, if Sylvie didn’t do what she did, this movie and the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home wouldn’t have been able to happen,” explained Palmer. “It was the activation of the Multiverse, or maybe the reactivation of the Multiverse at the end of Loki that really led to the possibilities that you see in What If…?, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

“At that moment, the Multiverse expanded indefinitely forward into the future, back into the past, sideways, left and right, to alternate realities we can’t even comprehend,” continued Palmer. “If it wasn’t for Sylvie, we wouldn’t be here right now.”