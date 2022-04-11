Movies
Published April 11, 2022

Unlock the Multiverse with 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Featurette

The Madness begins, exclusively in theaters May 6!

by Christine Dinh

Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives exclusively in theaters starting May 6Tickets are now on sale!

Are you ready to unlock the Multiverse? In a brand-new featurette, above, titular star Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange, shares, "It's pretty unfathomably exciting where we're going in this film. It's the most fantastic new phase of Marvel."

Elizabeth Olsen, who plays the powerful Scarlet Witch, notes, "In this story, we are leaping into different universes. But unlocking the Multiverse creates a big Pandora's box."

Excited about what's in store, Benedict Wong, who plays the Sorcerer Supreme Wong, states, "We're in unknown territory. I think audiences are going to be startled. These other realities invite a plethora of all these new characters."

"Telling this story was such a gigantic endeavor," reveals director Sam Raimi. "It had to be large because it had to not only paint a picture of our universe, but of multiple universes. It was a great opportunity to pair two of the most powerful Super Heroes together."

"It's got a sort of darker tone to it," states Cumberbatch, "and with Sam Raimi at the helm, you know he's a master of that."

Raimi adds, "We wanted the fans to go, 'Oh, how cool!' I mean that really was our goal. We wanted to give the fans what they wanted, just not exactly what they expected."

[RELATEDGet Ready to Enter the Multiverse with These 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Character Posters]

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters May 6, 2022. Advanced tickets now available!

Make sure to follow @DrStrange on Twitter and @DoctorStrangeOfficial on Instagram, and like "Doctor Strange" on Facebook for all the latest news and updates.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

April 13's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Movies

Unlock the Multiverse with 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Featurette

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Gear

Get a First Look at the New Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game

Movies

Get Ready to Enter the Multiverse with These 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Character Posters

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

All-Out Avengers Drops Readers Right Into the Action of the Avengers’ Most Exhilarating Exploits

In this article: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Related

Movies

Get Ready to Enter the Multiverse with These 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Character Posters

The Madness begins, exclusively in theaters May 6!

10 hours ago

Movies

Witness 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' in its Cinematic Glory

Experience it only in theaters May 6!

1 day ago

Movies

Harness Your Third Eye and See These Exclusive 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Posters

The Madness begins. Experience it only in theaters May 6!

5 days ago

Movies

Stars of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Reveal Tickets for Film On-Sale Now

Enter a new dimension of Strange, only in theaters on May 6!

5 days ago