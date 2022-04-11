Unlock the Multiverse with 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Featurette

Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives exclusively in theaters starting May 6. Tickets are now on sale!

Are you ready to unlock the Multiverse? In a brand-new featurette, above, titular star Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange, shares, "It's pretty unfathomably exciting where we're going in this film. It's the most fantastic new phase of Marvel."

Elizabeth Olsen, who plays the powerful Scarlet Witch, notes, "In this story, we are leaping into different universes. But unlocking the Multiverse creates a big Pandora's box."

Excited about what's in store, Benedict Wong, who plays the Sorcerer Supreme Wong, states, "We're in unknown territory. I think audiences are going to be startled. These other realities invite a plethora of all these new characters."

"Telling this story was such a gigantic endeavor," reveals director Sam Raimi. "It had to be large because it had to not only paint a picture of our universe, but of multiple universes. It was a great opportunity to pair two of the most powerful Super Heroes together."

"It's got a sort of darker tone to it," states Cumberbatch, "and with Sam Raimi at the helm, you know he's a master of that."

Raimi adds, "We wanted the fans to go, 'Oh, how cool!' I mean that really was our goal. We wanted to give the fans what they wanted, just not exactly what they expected."

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters May 6, 2022.

