The Unsung Hero Behind Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson's Stunt Double — Heidi Moneymaker

Heidi Moneymaker has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade. Witness her in action when the highly-anticipated Marvel Studios' film Black Widow will be released this July 9! Get tickets to see it in theaters or pre-order on Disney+ with Premier Access now.

Scarlett Johansson plays elite super spy Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow. Someone who has been every much a part of Natasha Romanoff's DNA since the beginning, Marvel Studios' Iron Man 2, is Johansson's stunt double, Heidi Moneymaker. The stunt performer has helped Johansson bring the Avenger to life through her incredible athleticism and precision choreography.

The ESPN's latest E60 profile, E60 Presents – Moneymaker: Behind the Black Widow, narrated by Johansson herself, focuses on Moneymaker's origin story. As seen in the trailer above, Johansson states, "Heidi was born a super hero."

So how did a national champion gymnast wind up doubling for the biggest female celebrities in Hollywood? With exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, E60 brings you the heart-pounding, origin story of Heidi Moneymaker, and how she and her sister Renae Moneymaker (Evangeline Lilly's Wasp and Brie Larson's Captain Marvel) have become two of the best stunt doubles in the business.

