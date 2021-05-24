The Eternal Ikaris Thinks He Can Lead the Avengers

The first official teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ Eternals has finally arrived!

The third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four opens in theaters on November 5. Directed by Academy Award-winner Chloé Zhao, Eternals welcomes a welcomes an exciting new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe—the Eternals. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, the Deviants.

Here are 13 things we see in the two minute teaser!

Sprite ponders who will lead the Avengers now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are gone. Ikaris boldly states, “I can lead them,” which causes the rest of the Eternals to break out in laughter.

Gilgamesh clearly is a master cook as he lays out an entire spread for the team to feast on.

The Eternals teaser opens ominously to the tune, “The End of the World,” performed by Skeeter Davis.

The Eternals arrive on Earth in a massive space craft.

Sersi finds Earth and humankind beautiful.

Phastos is able to create with his mind.

Ajak reveals their mission was to aid humanity, “We have watched and guided. We have helped them progress, and seen them accomplish wonders. Throughout the years, we have never interfered, until now.”

Thena is a skilled warrior.

Makkari has the gift of super-speed as she’s seen reading through a massive collection of books, as well as save a child from being crushed by a falling structure.

The romance between Sersi and Ikaris spans centuries.

Kingo is a Bollywood performer.

Sprite is a fan of karoke.

The Eternals’ powers appear as a gold energy source.





The outstanding ensemble cast includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals will make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in theaters this November 5, 2021!

