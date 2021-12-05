Movies
Published December 5, 2021

First Look at 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)'

Exclusively in movie theaters October 2022

by Ron Richards

Today the world got their first glimpse of the follow up film to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. An exclusive first look of over two minutes of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) was revealed as we return to Miles Morales, chilling in his bedroom only to be surprised by none other than Gwen Stacy. In full costume, Gwen lures Miles out of his bedroom and into the Spider-Verse where we get a glimpse of a familiar Spider-Man from the future.

Miles Morales’ story and the Spider-Verse web expands in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Exclusively in movie theaters October 2022.

For all things Spider-Man-related, stay tuned on Marvel.com.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

December 1's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

TV Shows

‘Hawkeye’: Unwrap New Character Posters

Games

Nick Fury, Director of Espionage Agency S.H.I.E.L.D., Infiltrates 'Fortnite' to Combat the Cubes

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

New on Marvel Unlimited

Comics

The Final Chapter of Peach Momoko's 'Demon Days' Saga Arrives with 'Demon Days: Blood Feud' #1

In this article: Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacy), Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Related

Comics

Give the Gift of Marvel Unlimited

Use code MUGIFT to gift instant access to 29,000+ digital comics!

3 days ago

Comics

Save Now on Marvel Unlimited

Use code HOLIDAY60 for an entire year of comics!

1 week ago

Comics

New on Marvel Unlimited This Week

The Origin of Kang, the Trial of Magneto, and Moon Knight’s Midnight Mission.

1 week ago

Comics

A 'Marvel's Voices: Comunidades' Conversation with Artist Enid Balám

Prepare for December 8's 'Marvel's Voices: Comunidades' #1 with the artist behind the mag's Spider-Man and Spider-Girl story!

2 weeks ago