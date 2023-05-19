‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: Creating the ‘No Sleep Till Brooklyn’ Fight Scene

No sleep till the Guardians of the Galaxy save the galaxy…again.

In Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the band of misfits must fight to save one of their own and in the process, you know, defend the galaxy. This all culminates in an epic showdown between the Guardians and their latest adversary, The High Evolutionary, as the heroes must fight their way back onto his ship to defeat him once and for all. Though bruised, battered, and definitely tired, the Guardians know this is a fight they must face head-on, and slowly march toward the imminent brawl.

That’s when the Beastie Boys' “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” kicks in, a highlight from the film’s soundtrack and a needle drop writer and director James Gunn calls one of his favorite moments in the film — and it’s only just begun. What follows is a fight scene between the Guardians and The High Evolutionary’s henchmen, the Hell Spawn, which fulfills a shot Gunn has been trying to make happen since the first Guardians film.

In the first film, Gunn wanted to do a long one-take hallway fight scene and while he planned it all out with the stunt coordinator it was a little too complicated for the actors to accomplish day-of.

“I'm standing there with Dave Bautista and Chris Pratt. And Chris and Dave look over me, and they're like, James, we've never seen this scene,” Gunn recalls to Marvel.com. “I'm like, what? And they're like, ‘We've never seen this scene. We never rehearsed this scene. You can't have an actor come on and just do a scene as complicated as that.’ So, this is making up for that in spades.”

Teaming up with stunt coordinator Heidi Moneymaker and co-stunt coordinator Wayne Dalglish, Gunn and the team spent “months and months of planning and figuring out each and every shot and each and every move.”

“James wanted to showcase a couple beats from each character, and it flows from character to character to character,” Dalglish explains. “We thought it was fun, interesting, and entertaining which is what James wanted because it was a showcase for all of them. Once they do it, it comes to life.”

“This was just a labor of love and passion for everybody on this set,” Moneymaker adds. “We had been planning it and working it out and redoing it and redoing it for like 6 months. The action’s really cool. The way that it’s shot is incredible. All the actors are involved doing just amazing things in that big fight.”

While it’s not technically a one-take shot, it appears that way to viewers as the action fluidly jumps from one Guardian to the next as they take out every Hell Spawn they meet in the hallway. The action flows seamlessly together, giving everyone a chance to shine — and kick some major Hell Spawn butt.

Gunn singles out Pratt for this scene, explaining “It’s pretty amazing with what he does. All that stuff is actually him, where he’s rolling around and all of that.”