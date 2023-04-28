Everything We Learned at the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Red Carpet

Rocket's Origins

Before Gunn wraps up his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, he has big plans for Rocket, whose origin story will be revealed in the upcoming film. "I think, from the beginning, Rocket was my entry into the Guardians in terms of creatively," he explained. "When Marvel first came to me and they talked to me about perhaps doing this movie, I wasn't certain. I thought maybe it would come off like Bugs Bunny in the middle of the Avengers or something silly like that, and as I was driving home from the meeting, I sat there and I said, 'Well, wait a second. If there was a raccoon that was talking and shooting people with machine guns, how would it have come to be?' And I realized it was just the saddest story that I could imagine. That was, for me, the seeds of the entire franchise that have driven all three movies and the special and everything else they've done."

"I think [Gunn] had always had this mind, even when we first talked about it years ago," Cooper said of Gunn's plan for Rocket. "You never know if it's ever going to come to fruition and then, when I read the script, I couldn't believe just to the extent of which what he had envisioned years ago, he had actually followed through with, so it was really gratifying, and to be able to work with everybody on this… yeah, I love this movie. I'm excited for everybody to see it."

"[Rocket] entered into the first movie, and I think he could have come across as two-dimensional, and then you started to see his heart. Now, once you understand the origins of all the behavior, I think it changes the way you perceive him if you go back and watch the movies again with this knowledge," he added.

"The Guardians has always been about the characters. I mean, all of Marvel has, but in particular, these characters… which are so unlikely," Feige shared. "In the first two movies, you were crying over all the characters and Groot and, in this movie, crying for all of them and really learning about Rocket. That's one of the things James has said from the beginning. I think he decided to do this franchise because he realized how he could give empathy to this little raccoon who insists he's not a raccoon."

"[Bring] two boxes of Kleenex. Two boxes, yeah," Hatt warned. "Rocket was the character that essentially allowed James to ground the Guardians movies. He was like, 'If you can believe this raccoon is a living, breathing, emotionally centered, grounded character, then everything else will follow.' So completing Rocket's story was so important to James, and I think that's why he picked it as the plot of the third movie."