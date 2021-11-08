Movies
Published November 8, 2021

James Gunn Celebrates First Day of Filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

"The obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful."

by Rachel Paige
guardians

All heroes have to start somewhere, and for Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, Mantis, and Nebula they’re starting today. Posting to his social media accounts, director and writer James Gunn revealed that today is the first day of shooting for Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Sharing a picture of a polaroid, the three-time Guardians director posed with the cast and wrote, “It’s been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting #GotGVol3.” 

Returning cast members for the latest Guardians of the Galaxy movie include Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Sean Gunn, who will next be seen in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, coming Holiday 2022!

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details! And be sure to follow Marvel on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

Marvel Cinematic Universe Titles Arrive on Disney+ in IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

James Gunn Celebrates First Day of Filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Comics

November 10's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

Make Time for Miss Minutes in All-New 'Timeless' #1 Cover

Games

Piecing Together Marvel Puzzle Quest: Ikaris (Eternals)

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Guardians of the Galaxy

Related

Games

Piecing Together Marvel Puzzle Quest: Mantis (The Infinity Saga)

Since joining the Guardians of the Galaxy, however, she has many role models to gain an understanding of appropriate social behavior.

4 months ago

Movies

Add 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Director James Gunn’s New Awesome Mix to Your Zune

The Meredith Quill’s Complete Awesome Mix is here!

1 year ago