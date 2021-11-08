James Gunn Celebrates First Day of Filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

All heroes have to start somewhere, and for Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, Mantis, and Nebula they’re starting today. Posting to his social media accounts, director and writer James Gunn revealed that today is the first day of shooting for Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Sharing a picture of a polaroid, the three-time Guardians director posed with the cast and wrote, “It’s been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting #GotGVol3.”

Returning cast members for the latest Guardians of the Galaxy movie include Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Sean Gunn, who will next be seen in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, coming Holiday 2022!

