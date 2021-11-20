Destination D23: New Super Hero Experiences Arrive in 2022 with the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers
Mark your calendars for summer — for both Florida and Paris!
Heroic missions are expanding across the United States, and the world, with brand new information about what’s next for the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Avengers coming out of Destination D23!
During the "Connections: A Look at the Future of Disney Parks, Experience and Products" panel, Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro shared a peek at what’s to come, and the first stop is Florida! As part of the Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary celebration, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open to guests in summer 2022 as part of the ongoing transformation of EPCOT. This family-thrill coaster attraction will match the scale and adventure of the Guardians of the Galaxy films, inviting guests on an intergalactic chase through time and space. It will feature the first reverse launch on a Disney coaster and will be one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world.
A familiar face will also be seen on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Glenn Close will reprise her role as Nova Prime, the Xandarian leader and commander of the Nova Corps from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Guests will enter the new Wonders of Xandar pavilion via the Galaxarium and proceed through the Xandar Gallery, where they will learn more about the Xandarian people as well as the similarities that connect Earth and Xandar. All this, and more, can be found in the newly renamed World Discovery area of EPCOT.
And from out-of-this-world and back down to Earth, if you’re heading across the sea Disneyland Paris is gearing up for their own celebration, with the park’s 30th Anniversary kicking off in March 2022. As part of that, the second Avengers Campus location will open in summer 2022, with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes assembling for the next chapter of the Global Avengers initiative. This location will offer incredible new experiences for Super Hero fans — but if you’re looking for something heroic right now, Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel is now open!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Movies
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: A Universe of Villains Arrive in the New Trailer
Comics
The Biggest Wolverine Story of All Time Begins... See the Covers for 'X Lives of Wolverine' #1 Now