Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Now Streaming on Disney+
Wakanda Forever! Along with the arrival of the blockbuster movie on Disney+, the latest installment of Marvel Studios Assembled has arrived on the streaming platform as well. Follow the production of Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the cast and crew take on the incredible challenge of remembering T’Challa, with a chapter befitting the late king. Through intimate behind-the-scenes footage and interviews, watch Shuri take on the mantel of Wakanda’s hero and face a new foe from the ocean’s depths in Namor.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever joins 16 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies now streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+. With IMAX Enhanced, subscribers can enjoy IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio at home, which provides up to 26 percent more picture for an immersive viewing experience. (No additional cost or device required. Content availability varies by region.) More information about IMAX Enhanced on Disney+ is available here.
In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the mighty Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of the death of their beloved King T’Challa. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) if they are to forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was written by Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole and directed by Ryan Coogler.
