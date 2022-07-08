Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is Now Streaming on Disney+

Prepare for a trip like never before and journey to the Multiverse and beyond with the latest installment of Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!

The special, now streaming exclusively on Disney+, is hosted by Bruce Campbell (aka Pizza Poppa — who always gets paid) and takes viewers behind-the-scenes bringing the epic film to life. Hear from the cast and creative team, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams, and director Sam Rami, on what went into expanding the Multiverse tenfold and where it might go next.