Movies
Published July 8, 2022

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is Now Streaming on Disney+

Go behind-the-scenes with Pizza Poppa (who always gets paid).

by Rachel Paige

Prepare for a trip like never before and journey to the Multiverse and beyond with the latest installment of Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The special, now streaming exclusively on Disney+, is hosted by Bruce Campbell (aka Pizza Poppa — who always gets paid) and takes viewers behind-the-scenes bringing the epic film to life. Hear from the cast and creative team, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams, and director Sam Rami, on what went into expanding the Multiverse tenfold and where it might go next. 

assembled

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+!

Witness the mind-bending alternate realities of the Multiverse when Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuts on all major Digital platforms June 22 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on July 26. 

