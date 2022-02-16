'Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Eternals' is Now Streaming on Disney+

It is time. ⌛️

Discover what went into the making of Marvel's first Heroes, the Eternals, with Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Eternals, now streaming on Disney+ for all subscribers!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest team of Super Heroes has led theater audiences on an exciting journey spanning thousands of years, and now get an in-depth look at the making of Marvel Studios' Eternals with behind-the-scenes on-set footage, conversations with stars and filmmakers, and more.