Movies
Published July 19, 2023

'The Marvels' Official Trailer: Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan Take Flight

Coming November 10, 2023

by Marvel

This fall, The Marvels take flight.

Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Captain Monica Rambeau go HIGHER. FURTHER. FASTER. TOGETHER. in an exciting new trailer for Marvel Studios’ feature film “The Marvels,” opening in theaters on November 10.  
 
Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.” 
 
Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels” stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Park Seo-joon, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson.
 
Nia DaCosta directs with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

Go higher, further, faster on November 10, 2023. 

The Marvels Poster

In this article: The Marvels, Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers), Monica Rambeau, Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan), Nick Fury

