'Morbius' Stars Jared Leto and Matt Smith on Michael and Milo's Friendship

Xavier and Erik. Steve and Bucky. Rocket and Groot. Matt and Foggy.

All classic Marvel Universe friendships, and now we can add a new dynamic pair: Michael Morbius and Lucien "Milo" Crown.

In Morbius, in theaters now, we discover Michael and Milo's first encounter when Milo is admitted to the same hospital under the care of Dr. Nicholas as both young children suffer from the same debilitating blood disease. It is Michael who gives the young Lucien his new name—Milo—presumably to not get attached and have to learn a new name. Michael reveals to "Milo" that there have been many Milos who have shared the neighboring bed in their ward.

However, as Milo adjusts to his new environment, Michael takes him under his wing forming a lifelong bond as brothers/best friends, promising to find a cure for both of their painful congenital blood-borne disease that is slowly killing them.

Marvel.com had the opportunity to discuss with Morbius stars Jared Leto (Dr. Michael Morbius) and Matt Smith (Milo) about their characters' connection during a recent press junket.