The Multiverse Opens Up for 'Morbius'

In a brand-new vignette, Morbius titular star Jared Leto offers a glimpse into the universe of the Living Vampire before its theatrical release on April 1. Get tickets now!

Leto, who plays Dr. Michael Morbius, states, "Morbius is, and always has been, a standout persona in Marvel lore. There's a lot of mystery around this character; it's not a character who's had a movie about him before."

"There's an entire world to discover," continues Leto. "In the film version of Morbius, he's part of a much larger universe. The Multiverse has officially opened, and there's all kinds of opportunities for villains to meet up."