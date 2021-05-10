Brand-New Posters Arrive for 'Black Widow'

In Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina.

How much do you really know about the elusive Natasha Romanoff? In case you missed it, Scarlett Johansson dives into her story in a featurette!

Additionally, Marvel Studios gives an extra glimpse of what's to come in Phase Four with footage from Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as well as the first look at Eternals in a video celebrating the movies!

Black Widow arrives in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9.

Disney+ Premier Access provides an opportunity for consumers to watch newly released theatrical films on Disney+ for an additional one-time fee and an active Disney+ subscription. Disney+ subscribers can get Premier Access for a one-time fee of $29.99 per movie paid directly on disneyplus.com or on supported platforms. Once Premier Access has been unlocked, subscribers can enjoy a cinematic experience at home through the Disney+ app on a wide range of mobile and connected TV devices, including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs. “Black Widow” will be available to all Disney+ subscribers at a later date at no extra cost.

