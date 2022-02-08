‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ Receives Oscar Nomination for Visual Effects
The 94th Academy Award nominations were announced early this morning, and one of Marvel’s latest Super Heroes was included in the prestige rollout! For the 2022 Oscars, Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings received a nomination for Best Visual effects, honoring those who worked behind-the-scenes on the film, Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker, and Dan Oliver.
The Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 27, and will air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings follows Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.
Shang-Chi’s journey is told with stunning visuals, the MCU’s signature spectacle, and displays of mind-blowing action, along with the talents of a diverse, stellar cast and a relatable story. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film.
