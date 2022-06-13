‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Image Reveals First Look at The Spot

When Miles Morales returns to the Spider-Verse, he won’t be alone.

An all-new image from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, next year’s follow-up Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, shows Miles in the middle of a high-flying battle with The Spot. As they tumble down the city skyline, Miles attempts to land a kick – only for his foot to go right through one of the Spot’s spots and emerge right in front of Gwen Stacy’s face!

Voiced by Jason Schwartzman, this space-warping villain is described as Miles’ most formidable foe yet.

Don’t miss The Spot’s Spider-Verse debut in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, exclusively in theaters June 2, 2023.

For all things Spider-Man-related, stay tuned on Marvel.com.