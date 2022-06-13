Movies
Published June 13, 2022

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Image Reveals First Look at The Spot

Voiced by Jason Schwartzman, The Spot will become Miles Morales’ most formidable foe yet in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.’

by Meagan Damore
Miles Morales battles The Spot in a new image from SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE

When Miles Morales returns to the Spider-Verse, he won’t be alone.

An all-new image from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, next year’s follow-up Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, shows Miles in the middle of a high-flying battle with The Spot. As they tumble down the city skyline, Miles attempts to land a kick – only for his foot to go right through one of the Spot’s spots and emerge right in front of Gwen Stacy’s face!

Voiced by Jason Schwartzman, this space-warping villain is described as Miles’ most formidable foe yet.

Don’t miss The Spot’s Spider-Verse debut in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, exclusively in theaters June 2, 2023.

For all things Spider-Man-related, stay tuned on Marvel.com.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Shang-Chi Masters One of the Marvel Universe's Greatest Weapons in New 'Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings' #1 Trailer

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 1

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Pride Month Spotlight: Angela & Sera

Games

Marvel's Midnight Suns Opens Preorders With Venomous New Trailer Announcement

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Sneak Peek at the Upcoming Lineup of Romance Anthology Series ‘Love Unlimited’

In this article: Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacy), Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Related

Comics

Get to Know: Ms. Marvel

The complete comics history of Jersey City's #1 Super Hero and the leader of the Champions!

5 days ago

Comics

Ms. Marvel Comics to Read Right Now

Learn all about Jersey City’s hometown hero with these comic entry points and critical favorites!

1 week ago

Comics

What's Coming to Marvel Unlimited This June

Clea steps up as the new Sorcerer Supreme, a throwback to Wolverine’s Madripoor days, and a “back to the beginning” series starring Eddie Brock’s Venom.

1 week ago

Comics

June 1's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Meet Spider-Smasher, unravel the mystery of Binary, uncover T'Challa's darkest secret and more in this week's comics!

1 week ago