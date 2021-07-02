‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: First Look At Brand-New Spidey Funkos, Figures, and More

Swinging into stores soon, it’s Spider-Man! Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home, a bevy of brand new Spidey products — ranging from Funkos, to Marvel Legends, and even Nerf toys — will soon be on shelves. But, if you can’t wait that long, we’ve got a peek at some of the new items!

In addition to Peter Parker, he’s once again joined in the movie by classmates MJ and Ned (with Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon all reprising their roles, respectively). All three receive the Funko treatment this time around, along with some of Spidey’s new suits that will be seen in the movie. And, Doctor Strange!

There are also plenty of Spider-Man roleplay items to pick up, including a Web Bolt and Web Slinger (and yes, the latter comes with web fluid). Additionally, two new Titan Hero Series figures arrive showing off some of Spider-Man’s new looks, along with Marvel Legends for Spidey, Doctor Strange, and J. Jonah Jameson.

Be on the lookout for the items to arrive later this summer, but in the meantime, find the new products in the image gallery below!

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters on December 17, 2021.