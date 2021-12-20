‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Jamie Foxx Talks Returning as Electro and Big ‘Moments’ In the Movie

Electro is back, and he’s brighter than ever — literally and physically. Jamie Foxx returns as Maxwell Dillon, last seen in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, opposite a web-slinger played by Andrew Garfield. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker accidentally cracks open the Multiverse via a Doctor Strange-spell gone horribly wrong and finds himself face to face with this new foe, Electro. And this time, Electro can feel how much power this universe possesses, and he doesn’t want to give it up.

Ahead of the movie’s release, Marvel.com talked to Foxx about stepping back into the electrifying character and how he’s excited to portray this brand-new version of the classic villain on the big screen alongside new, and surprising, Spidey friends and foes.

MARVEL: What was the conversation when you were approached to return? Is it a phone call like, “Hey, we've got this idea…?”

JAMIE FOXX: [Producer] Amy Pascal, who's been so supportive of my career, brought it up to me and I was like, ‘Man, oh yeah, I want to be in there.’ And the fact that I’m coming to this new universe and I look different, and the fact that they were able to craft something that was slick, simplified, but cool.

Once you get that then, look, you've seen the movie. You see all these cool people, man. You see all these cool people in this movie? Are you kidding me?

When I came on, there were some tears. There comes the tears; I said, ‘Whoa, this is about to happen.’ So when you get that call, they work it out and now you're onset with some of the most incredible actors and actresses in the world. I mean how can you not be happy about it?

MARVEL: How did you work to change Electro from the last time we saw him in Amazing Spider Man 2 to now? Yes, you said he has a new look but has anything else changed that viewers should be aware of.

JAMIE FOXX: The [biggest] thing that changed is that he acknowledged the way he looked. He acknowledged, ‘Oh, I like this, I dig this.’ By doing that, it answers any questions like why or what's this thing? Being able to do that, and just bringing a little of the way I wanted to talk and how I wanted to present myself, [Electro] has a little hipness to him.

MARVEL: Let's talk about Electro’s design, because it is a brand-new look from top to bottom. First of all, you're not glowing blue anymore. How did you bring that to life? What was the process?

JAMIE FOXX: That was the whole team. A whole Spider-Man team on how to make this guy cool. How do we make him impactful, but make him a little more grounded? When he acquired some [abilities], it really made sense in the way he was able to project himself.

MARVEL: This isn't a spoiler because I've seen it in stills, I've seen it in trailers. The new almost plain clothes costume you have is an electrician's costume, can you talk to me about that?

JAMIE FOXX: Well, it's electrician-chic. What I'm saying is that it's fly. It's not a cape or anything like that. I really dug that. That's cool because it keeps it practical. ‘Practical magic’ is what you could call it, because he's so practical. When they put the CGI on it, we were really gifted in the way the costume lit up as a wink and nod to the comic book character. That gives us room so that when they strap it up again, it's like ‘Yo, maybe I might need to get a costume to go with this.’