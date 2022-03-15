‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swings Onto Digital Today

You know what they say: three is the magic number. And that means you can bring home not just one, and not even two, but three different Spider-Men with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home on digital download today!

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield are front and center on many of the behind-the-scenes featurettes included on the digital download, bringing together three different Peter Parkers from three different multiverses. But that’s not all! Dive into the special features and bonus content below:

BONUS MATERIALS

4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY™, AND DIGITAL

Bloopers & Gag Reel

Alternate Reality Easter Eggs

7 Behind the Scenes Featurettes

Action Choreography Across the Multiverse

A Multiverse of Miscreants

A Spectacular Spider-Journey with Tom Holland

Enter Strange

Graduation Day

Realities Collide, Spiders Unite

Weaving Jon Watt's Web

2 Special Panels

The Sinister Summit - Villains Panel: Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx sit down for a roundtable discussion of their sinister characters.

A Meeting of the Spiders - Heroes Panel: The Heroic Spider heroes sit down for a roundtable discussion on Peter, Stunts, and skintight suits.

3 Stories From The Daily Bugle

Spider-Menace Strikes Again

Spider Sycophant

Web of Lies

2 Stunt Scenes Previsualization

Apartment Fight

Shield Fight

