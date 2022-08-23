'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Returns to Theaters - Tickets On-Sale Now

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings back into movie theaters with more fun stuff September 2 and tickets are on sale now, get yours at http://spidermannowayhome.movie

In celebration of 60 years of the Spider-Man comic book character, along with the last two decades of Spider-Man films gracing the big screen, and of course, all three Spider-Men — Peter 1, Peter 2, and Peter 3 - appearing together for the first time ever, Spider-Man: No Way Home gets a new treatment with more fun stuff for fans to enjoy.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

The film is directed by Jon Watts, written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, and based on the MARVEL Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are producers and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O'Connor, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach are executive producers. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau with Marisa Tomei.

