Published June 9, 2022

Unlock Alternate Realities When 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Arrives July 26 on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD

The Marvel Studios' phenomenon arrives on Digital on June 22!

by Marvel
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Witness the mind-bending alternate realities of the Multiverse when Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuts on all major Digital platforms June 22 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on July 26. Embrace the Madness by adding the latest MCU film to your Marvel movie collection. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will also stream on Disney+.

Described as a “psychedelic mind-flip masterpiece” (Larry Carroll, Looper) Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has enthralled audiences and critics around the world. Sam Raimi’s exuberant film is a global phenomenon and “undoubtedly mesmerizing” (Jenna Anderson, ComicBook.com).

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Bonus Features*

Featurettes

  • Method to the Madness - Join various crew members and Marvel employees in interviews as they discuss their love of Sam Raimi and all the details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that make it quintessentially Raimi.
  • Introducing America Chavez - In this short and fun profile piece, we’ll learn about America Chavez’s humble beginnings in the comics. We’ll meet Xochitl Gomez and discuss the complications her character's unique power presents for the future of the MCU.
  • Constructing the Multiverse - Writing a feature film for Marvel is no easy task. In this playful yet informative featurette, we’ll dive into the challenges that writer Michael Waldron faced in creating the twisting and turning story of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.


Bloopers

  • Gag Reel - Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.


Deleted Scenes

  • A Great Team - A journalist questions Doctor Strange's integrity.
  • Pizza Poppa - Bruce is relieved when Doctor Strange's spell ends.
  • It's Not Permanent - Bruce tries to accuse Doctor Strange of being an imposter.

Audio Commentary

  • View the film with audio commentary by Sam Raimi, Richie Palmer, and Michael Waldron.


*bonus features vary by product and retailer

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

In this article: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

