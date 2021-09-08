The Women of ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings' on Owning Their Power

Shang-Chi might rise as the latest Marvel Hero in Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, but he’s not the only one. Fighting alongside him and giving him strength (both physical and emotional), are a group of strong, powerful women — or as Michelle Yeoh calls them, “warm, adorable, kickass goddesses.”

During Shang-Chi’s quest to find himself (and stop his father Wenwu and the Ten Rings organization), he’s aided by his closest and oldest friend Katy (Awkwafina); his estranged, take-no-prisoners sister, Xialing (Meng’er Zhang); his warm and inviting aunt in Ta Lo village, Ying Nan (Michelle Yeoh); along with the influence and love of his mother, Ying Li (Fala Chen), gave him at an early age. As Simu Liu, who plays the titular Shang-Chi, puts it, “One badass hero after another, and all so incredible. And they all shine in their own ways.”

Rounding out Shang-Chi’s journey with these women was always part of the plan, as director Destin Daniel Cretton tells Marvel.com, “They're all on their own journeys as well. They're not just supporting characters to Shang-Chi's journey. They all have their own stories that are happening in this movie and that are clearly going to happen in the future by the time this story ends.” Pulling inspiration from his own three sisters and his wife, he cites them with providing “so much inspiration for these characters that are, in my opinion, some of the most badass characters in the movie.”

“It was truly, truly a joy to be surrounded by these incredible women,” Liu says. “Just watching it all unfold together has been really incredible. I can't wait for the world to see not only Shang-Chi, but also the women that surround him. That's a part of what makes this movie so important from a diaspora perspective; it's not really just one Asian character. It's so many different ones. Men, women, heroes, fighters, friends. They all represent a small piece of the Asian and Asian-American experience. And because we have so many characters, we're able to really flesh out what that really is.”

Yeoh might be the name most associated with previously kicking butt, thanks to her wide-range of roles across film and television. When the opportunity to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe came along again (she previously played the role of Aleta Ogord in Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), she jumped at the chance. “I really wanted to be part of the Shang-Chi journey experience, the first Asian origin Super Hero film because it is so important for all the Asians globally — this generation, future generations to be able to look up at the silver screen and go like, ‘Hey, I can be a Super Hero. That's me right there.’”