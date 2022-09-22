‘X-Terminators’ Writer Leah Williams on Boom-Boom, 80's Nostalgia, and the ‘Grindhouse of X.’

“[X-TERMINATORS (2022)] synthesizes one of the most important aspects of X-Men comics, which is the found family vibe,” says Williams of her new take on the classic run by Louise Simonson and Jon Bogdanove. “Because even though the original X-TERMINATORS is four issues long and it takes place within the INFERNO event, we start with [the team] being separated. So we open with a goodbye. But because of the events of INFERNO, they find that they have to come together again for the greater good to help people. So then we get to go through the magic of these characters choosing to return to each other because they cherish this chosen family dynamic.”

Williams was also taken aback by the darkness of the ‘80s crossover: “Recently fellow X-Office writer Vita [Ayala] and I did a reread of INFERNO, right before the more current INFERNO was going to come out. And we were just aghast at how brutal that story is. It is so much darker than either of us remembered it being. And X-TERMINATORS in particular, I would say, is on the lighter side of things. But, you know, there's a comedic streak to it given the characters. It's bananas. It is off the wall.”