Published September 21, 2021

Listen to Episodes 1 and 2 of ‘Marvel’s Wolverine: La Larga Noche’ Now

Now available exclusively on the SiriusXM app or by subscribing to Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts!

by Marvel

Marvel’s Wolverine: La Larga Noche follows a string of mysterious deaths in Burns, Alaska, Special Agents Sally Pierce and Tad Marshall arrive to investigate. They soon find there’s more going on than meets the eye.

Después de una serie de muertes misteriosas en Burns, Alaska, los Agentes Especiales Sally Pierce y Tad Marshall llegan a investigar. Muy pronto se dan cuenta de que hay más de lo que se puede ver.

Listen to the first two episodes of Marvel's Wolverine: La Larga Noche today!

Marvel’s Wolverine: La Larga Noche

Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM have launched Marvel’s first-ever Spanish-language scripted podcast Marvel’s Wolverine: La Larga Noche. The first two episodes of the 10-episode series are now available exclusively on the SiriusXM app or by subscribing to Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts.

The series is a Spanish translation of Marvel’s first scripted podcast, Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night, which first aired in 2018Now, listeners can dive into the weekly audio series with 30-minute episodes featuring new voiceovers from Joaquin Cosio (“Narcos: Mexico”), Guillermo García (“Mayans MC”), Brigitte Kali Canales (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars”), Iván Bernal, Bruno Bichir, Rafael Sigler, Ricardo Chavez, Marianna Burelli, and Alberto Zeni. The series is directed by burgeoning director Alejandra López (“The Blue Cape”).

Following the groundbreaking sound design of Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night, listeners will once again be immersed into the story as La Larga Noche utilizes the same ambisonic — or fully surround-sound — method of recording. Outdoor scenes were recorded in realistic-sounding locations including forests and a cabin.

Listen to the first two episodes of Marvel's Wolverine: La Larga Noche today, available exclusively on the SiriusXM App and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts.

