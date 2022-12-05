Marvel and SiriusXM's First-Ever Podcast Crossover Event, 'Marvel's Wastelanders' Premieres Today!

The final installment stars Timothy Busfield as Star-Lord, Stephen Lang as Hawkeye, Susan Sarandon as Black Widow, Robert Patrick as Wolverine, and Dylan Baker as Doctor Doom

The long-awaited final chapter of the “Marvel’s Wastelanders” audio epic has arrived! Today, Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM announced their newest original scripted podcast, Marvel’s Wastelanders, will premiere on Monday, December 5. Marvel’s Wastelanders is the sixth and final installment of the popular series and marks the first-ever audio crossover event for Marvel’s podcasts.



The weekly 10-episode series is directed by Kimberly Senior (Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord, Disgraced), co-written by Nick Bernardone (Fear the Walking Dead), J. Holtham (Jessica Jones, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye), and Mark Waid (Daredevil, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom), has original sound design by One Thousand Birds (Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye), and original music by Lindsay Jones. The series art is inked by Steve McNiven and colored by Laura Martin.