Now Streaming: 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord' International Edition

Marvel and Audible, a leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, premiered the opening season of multi-language productions of Marvel’s Wastelanders, which will be available on Audible’s channels throughout 2023 and 2024.

Based on the popular English series, the six-season epic audio adventure has been created in five different languages including Hindi, Italian, Japanese, German and French, to provide an immersive and truly localized experience to fans in each location.

The highly-anticipated Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord is now streaming all 10 episodes at no additional cost to all Audible members in the local regions.