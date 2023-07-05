Podcasts
Published July 5, 2023

Now Streaming: 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord' International Edition

Marvel and Audible present the hit podcast in French, German, Hindi, Italian and Japanese!

by Marvel
'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord'

Marvel and Audible, a leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, premiered the opening season of multi-language productions of Marvel’s Wastelanders, which will be available on Audible’s channels throughout 2023 and 2024. 

Based on the popular English series, the six-season epic audio adventure has been created in five different languages including Hindi, Italian, Japanese, German and French, to provide an immersive and truly localized experience to fans in each location.

The highly-anticipated Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord is now streaming all 10 episodes at no additional cost to all Audible members in the local regions. 

Marvel's Wastelanders | Multilanguage Trailer

Following the launch of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord, the second season in the series, Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye will launch in September 2023. Marvel's Wastelanders:  Black Widow, Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine, Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom and Marvel’s Wastelanders will follow throughout the course of 2023 and 2024, each in French, German, Hindi, Italian, and Japanese editions. 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

‘Secret Invasion’: Samuel L. Jackson Talks Nick Fury Stepping Out of the Shadows

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Spider-Boy Lands His First Ongoing Series

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Secret Invasion' Episode 1

Comics

Closer Look at the Comics Behind ‘Secret Invasion’

Comics

June 28's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

In this article: Marvel’s Wastelanders

Related

1:07

Trailers & Extras

Marvel's Wastelanders | Multilanguage Trailer

17 hours ago

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel Nominated and Honored in the 2023 Webby Awards

Voting is open until Thursday, April 20th 2023!

3 months ago

Podcasts

'Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom' Nominated for Ambies Award from the Podcast Academy

Nominated in the category of Best Production and Sound Design, the awards will be presented on March 7, 2023

4 months ago

Podcasts

Marvel Entertainment And Audible Present 'Marvel’s Wastelanders' Internationally In Multiple Languages

The hit podcast series starts with 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord', premiering on June 28, 2023 on Audible in French, German, Hindi, Italian and Japanese!

4 months ago