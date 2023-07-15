The New Marvel Books Hitting Stores in July

See what new and upcoming prose and graphic novels from the Marvel Universe are coming to bookstores near you!

This July, grab the official behind-the-scenes movie tie-in book, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie, collect retro, vintage stickers of your favorite Marvel heroes, and introduce early readers to the Marvel Universe with board books featuring Spider-Man, Thor, Hulk and more!

Read about each new July release, then order or pick up in stores near you!

The official behind-the-scenes tie-in book to Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse!

​Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.