Podcasts
Published January 25, 2022

‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow’ Podcast Now Available Everywhere

New episodes in advance on SXM and Apple Podcasts every week

by Marvel

Looking for the next great podcast from Marvel? Well the wait is over now that Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow, the latest installment of the award winning podcast series, 'Marvel's Wastelanders' is now available to listen wherever you listen to podcasts! If you want to get advanced exclusive access to new episodes, you can subscribe on the SXM App and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts

Catch a glimpse of the latest chapter, "Chapter Three: Subtext" here:

Subscribe on your podcast app of choice and start listening to "Chapter One: Houston, We Have a Spider" or subscribe to the SXM App and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts and get access to the first three chapters and get advanced access each week as new chapters are released!

Following Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord and Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye, Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow is the third installment in the post-apocalyptic audio series. The 10-episode original scripted podcast is written by Alex Delyle (Fear the Walking Dead), directed by Timothy Busfield (ThirtysomethingThe West Wing, and Peter Quill in Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord), with sound design and original music by Daniel Brunelle (The Two Princes, Sandra).

The series stars Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon as Helen Black, and features performances by Eva Amurri (Saved!), Nate Corddry (Mom), Amber Gray (Hadestown), Melissa Gilbert (Little House on the Prairie), Chasten Harmon (Elementary), Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos), Justin Kirk (Weeds).

The series will initially be available exclusively on the SXM App and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts. Episodes will be widely available  one week later on Pandora, Stitcher, and all major podcast platforms in the U.S. Learn more at Marvel.com/Wastelanders.

TV Shows

‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac Embraces the Madness in First Trailer

Comics

January 19's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

Wolverine’s Comics History (In Order)

Comics

A Brave New Era Of Captain America Begins

Comics

Elsa Charretier Recreates a Star Panel from Jack Kirby's Fantastic Four Comics

In this article: Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff), Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow

