Podcasts
Published August 4, 2021

Marvel Mainstay Ralph Macchio on the History of 'What If?'

Listen to the latest episode of 'Marvel's Pull List' as the former editor asks 'What If?'

by Marvel

In celebration of the upcoming release of Marvel Studios' What If...? on Disney+, we've declared the month of August to be "What If Month" on the Marvel's Pull List podcast!

To kick things off, we're talking to longtime Marvel editor Ralph Macchio about some of his favorite WHAT IF? stories! 

What If? (1977) #40

Ralph shares a behind-the-scenes look at a few stories that started with a simple question and then grew into legend. From a chance conversation with Don McGregor at a convention through his decades as a fixture at the House of Ideas, Macchio has seen it all—and he provides a peek inside the issues on Marvel's Pull List!

When asked about the initial response to the WHAT IF? concept by the Marvel Bullpen, Ralph recalled, "I was on staff, and I do recall people at the time being very enthusiastic about the idea of doing something like this, because of course everybody has an idea. What if this had happened? What if that had not happened, where would it have gone? And the idea of encapsulating that seemed to be something that everybody was on board for because everybody had a 'what if' in their head!"

Join us by reading Ralph Macchio's WHAT IF? picks—including issues #3, #11, #40-42, and #44-47—then tune into the full conversation right here!

Flip through the covers of Ralph's favorites with the gallery below, then read 'em on Marvel Unlimited today!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Black Widow, Yelena Belova, and More Go Up Against a New Villain in 'Black Widow' #12

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel Mission Recap: Thor's Stormbreaker

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Journey Across the Timestream and Beyond in New 'Kang the Conqueror' #1 Covers

Culture & Lifestyle

Avengers Campus: Heroic Menu Pairings at Pym Test Kitchen and Pym Tasting Lab

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

‘Assembled: The Making of Loki’ is Now Streaming on Disney+

In this article: Marvel's The Pull List
Ralph Macchio’s WHAT IF? Pull List
1/

Related

Comics

Adam Kubert Reveals Never-Before-Seen Inks from 1995's Unforgettable 'Wolverine' #90

Tune in to the latest 'Marvel's Pull List' podcast to hear the legendary artist discuss this classic mag!

2 months ago

Comics

Revisiting "Fortress Vader" with Star Wars Author Phil Szostak

Celebrate Star Wars Day with the modern classic 2017 'Darth Vader' series finale!

3 months ago

Comics

March 17's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

From 'Black Knight: Curse of the Ebony Blade' to 'X-Force,' find everything at your local comic shop today!

4 months ago

Comics

March 10's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

From 'Children of the Atom' to 'Daredevil,' find it all at your local comic shop today!

4 months ago