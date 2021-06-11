From Idea to Audio: How 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord' Comes to Life

But, having previously written Marvel's Wolverine: The Long Night and Wolverine: The Lost Trail, Percy had a footing with the audio-only terrain.

"One of the things that I asked in The Long Night, The Lost Trail, with Old Man-Star Lord was, 'What's the vehicle? How are we receiving this information?' In Wolverine: The Long Night, you were following two federal agents to the town of Burns, Alaska, where they're investigating a series of murders. And everything that you're listening to is part of their interrogation, part of their surveillance network that they established there.

"And that was me trying to draw off of successful podcasts like Serial and like S-Town, where they have an interrogative format. Homecoming is another one like that; it's a therapist interviewing a patient.

"When you have that interrogative format, you have a great way for relaying information in the past and in the present, because here are people asking questions—'Where were you then? How did that happen exactly?' And somebody can be like, 'Oh... It was this foggy night back in April, and I was taking my crabber boat out into the rough water when, up ahead, I glimpsed a ghost ship just sort of rocking back and forth in the waves, seemingly no one else on board, so I got off it...' And then you sort of seep into the past, and the past takes over."