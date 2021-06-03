Writer Benjamin Percy on Crafting the World of 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord'

"Writing for audio completely broke my brain because the rules are different. The techniques are unique. The manner in which you set the stage, relay exposition, orient your characters—aall the things that you take for granted in a visual medium are absent from audio. So every single day at the desk, questions arose—aquestions like, 'How do I write a fight scene for your ears, and not completely confuse the audience?' 'How do I make certain that the listener knows where and when they are, without awkwardly shoving that into dialogue?' And on and on and on and on.

"So I developed a new arsenal, a new toolbox of storytelling. And it was a great way to shake up my sense of narrative, a great way to sort of shake the dust off of my brain and really think about how I could tell a story in a new and exciting way. And I love it when that happens.

"I work across a lot of mediums. I write short stories. I write novels. I write comics. I write podcasts. I write for TV and film occasionally. I wrote journalism as well. And every time I leap into a new medium, I discover new things that help me become a better writer overall. So that was certainly the case here. And I think that writing Wolverine: The Long Night and Wolverine: The Lost Trail—those were two of the most challenging and the most rewarding storytelling experiences of my career. So I was thrilled to get the opportunity to set the stage for this next chapter of audio dramas coming down the pipeline from Marvel."

