How ‘Agatha All Along’ Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Brought Magic (and Music!) to the MCU

MARVEL.COM: Take us back to the beginning: At what point during the making of WandaVision did you realize you had more story to tell with Agatha Harkness?

JAC SCHAEFFER: I mean, I didn’t allow myself to have such big dreams that she would get her own show. But in early conversations with Kathryn, it was very clear before we started shooting that the character would have more depth than we ever anticipated. Early in WandaVision, I really didn’t want a villain because I saw Wanda as the villain of her own story. Before Kathryn came on, I was kind of giving Agatha short shrift. She was brassy and funny, and then she was the bad guy.

But when Kathryn came in, all these layers unfolded. She kind of unfurled the complexity of how Agatha actually felt about Wanda. Underneath it all, Agatha is searching for community — as much as she would be loath to admit it. She’s looking for other powerful people and women like her. So, when I was given the opportunity to make this show, I thought, “That’s where we start. With that hunger that she denies.”

The song “Agatha All Along” was such a breakout hit from WandaVision, and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez returned for this series. Tell me about working with them to craft “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road.”

I can’t believe how lucky I am that I get to work with them. They have this Midas touch where whatever they do, it’s a bop. But it’s not just the catchiness or how their songs get in your body. They are so invested in story, and they are so up for the journey of how music, story, and character fuse. As a writer, it’s transcendent.

I don’t actually speak the language of music. I don’t play music. I don’t write music. But they are able to hear my words and transform it into song. With this show more than WandaVision, there was a larger burden on the music carrying a lot of plot. In WandaVision, it was much more texture and fun. With this one, [the music is] infinitely complex. They were up for that, and they executed it beautifully.

This show explores the legacy of witchcraft, both throughout history and in pop culture. What were some of the inspirations or influences you were thinking about?

Part of the opportunity of this show was [to ask] who and what are witches in the MCU? That question is huge, and it’s a big responsibility. We started with a lot of research: Who are witches in pop culture? Who are witches in history? What is the mythology, and what is the reality?

We spoke with present-day witches. We did a lot of research. One of my assignments for my writers’ room was to give a presentation. One of my writers did a presentation on this beautiful book about how trees are alive and can communicate and feel pain. He did this beautiful presentation on it because it was so witch-adjacent, and that became part of the show.

It wasn’t just: “We’re doing witches.” That central question of “What is a witch?” became a part of the show. It was so fulfilling. My tenure at Marvel has been all about women in power, and that is entirely the conversation of WandaVision and Agatha All Along.

You’ve also assembled an incredible cast, made up of so many different women of all ages and backgrounds.

That was the agenda. There’s this “maiden, mother, crone” idea in witchcraft, and I often am like, “Where are the crones!” Bring in the crones! The crones are interesting ones. I’m a crone, so let’s do crones! [Laughs]

But I’m also a mother, and I was a maiden, and I’m all things all at once. That was the goal in the casting: We must bring in women who are so multi-dimensional and have so much power themselves and story to tell, both in their personal stories and on their faces. That’s what we wanted to fill the show with.