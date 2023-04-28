Cobie Smulders Guest Stars on Latest Episode of 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur'

Agent Maria Hill reporting for duty! In the latest episode of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Cobie Smulders reprises her long-time role as Agent Hill, stopping by to help "guide" super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) — and it makes her feel like a "really cool mom."

As Smulders explains in a new behind-the-scenes video, which you can watch above, animation had such a huge impact on her life and her hope is that "kids just get inspired by watching the show."

"The idea that we get to see another strong, powerful, young woman leading this story is very exciting," she explains.

In the latest episode, "OMG Issue #1," Lunella uncovers the history of the Original Moon Girl as she struggles to thwart a powerful villain's plan to use her portal for evil.