TV Shows
Published April 28, 2023

Cobie Smulders Guest Stars on Latest Episode of 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur'

The episode debuts Saturday, April 29 at 10:00 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and is now streaming on Disney+

by Marvel

Agent Maria Hill reporting for duty! In the latest episode of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Cobie Smulders reprises her long-time role as Agent Hill, stopping by to help "guide" super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl)  — and it makes her feel like a "really cool mom." 

As Smulders explains in a new behind-the-scenes video, which you can watch above, animation had such a huge impact on her life and her hope is that "kids just get inspired by watching the show." 

"The idea that we get to see another strong, powerful, young woman leading this story is very exciting," she explains. 

In the latest episode, "OMG Issue #1," Lunella uncovers the history of the Original Moon Girl as she struggles to thwart a powerful villain's plan to use her portal for evil. 

moon girl and devil dinosaur

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo work together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger. The series is streaming on Disney+ and new episodes debut Saturdays on Disney Channel.

'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' is now streaming on Disney+ and you can also watch on the Disney Channel!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

Everything We Learned at the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Red Carpet

TV Shows

Cobie Smulders Guest Stars on Latest Episode of 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Games

Catch Up on All the Marvel Games News from April 2023

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Culture & Lifestyle

"Marvel Season of Super Heroes" Arrives at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

Comics

‘Edge of Spider-Verse' #2 Preview Teases a Showstopping New Performance from Spinstress

In this article: Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Moon Girl (Lunella Lafayette), Devil Dinosaur, Maria Hill

Related

Comics

April 19's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Celebrate She-Hulk's major milestone, behold the conclusion to Jason Aaron's epic 'Avengers' run, and more in this week's comics!

1 week ago

Games

MARVEL SNAP Unleashes New Season Animals Assemble

These aren't your average pets. Time to show these Super Humans who's in charge. ANIMALS ASSEMBLE!

3 weeks ago

TV Shows

Trust No One in the New Trailer for 'Secret Invasion'

Premiering exclusively on Disney+ June 21!

4 weeks ago

Comics

March 15's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Behold the greatest battle in the history of the Multiverse, catch Rasputin IV in action, witness Captain America's rage for White Wolf, and more in this week's comics!

1 month ago