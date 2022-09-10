TV Shows
Published September 10, 2022

D23 Expo 2022: Marvel Studios’ ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio provide an update on the upcoming Disney+ Series

by Marvel
Daredevil: Born Again Cast

Ready to dive further into the Multiverse? During Saturday’s Walt Disney Studios - Lucasfilm & Marvel Studios Presentation at D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took to the stage to share a bevy of brand new announcements as the MCU dives further into Phase 4, 5, and 6 — aka, The Multiverse Saga.

Production doesn’t kick off till next year for “DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN,” but Kevin Feige and Vincent D’Onofrio were eager to chat about the new show coming to Disney+. Fans went wild when Charlie Cox appeared on stage to discuss the 18-episode new season of the show. And since production isn’t yet underway, fans were treated with a clip from an upcoming episode of “She Hulk: Attorney at Law”—now streaming on Disney+—that features the superpowered hero. 

TV Shows

D23 Expo 2022: First Trailer for ‘Secret Invasion’ Reveals the Skrulls’ Infiltration

TV Shows

D23 Expo 2022: First Marvel Studios' ‘Werewolf By Night’ Trailer and Poster Revealed

TV Shows

D23 Expo 2022: Marvel Studios' 'Armor Wars’ Confirms Return of Don Cheadle

Movies

D23 Expo 2022: Marvel Studios' ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Movies

D23 Expo 2022: Marvel Studios ‘Fantastic Four’ Director Announced

