D23 Expo 2022: Marvel Studios’ ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Ready to dive further into the Multiverse? During Saturday’s Walt Disney Studios - Lucasfilm & Marvel Studios Presentation at D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took to the stage to share a bevy of brand new announcements as the MCU dives further into Phase 4, 5, and 6 — aka, The Multiverse Saga.

Production doesn’t kick off till next year for “DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN,” but Kevin Feige and Vincent D’Onofrio were eager to chat about the new show coming to Disney+. Fans went wild when Charlie Cox appeared on stage to discuss the 18-episode new season of the show. And since production isn’t yet underway, fans were treated with a clip from an upcoming episode of “She Hulk: Attorney at Law”—now streaming on Disney+—that features the superpowered hero.

