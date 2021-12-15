‘Hawkeye’: Episode 5 Rundown, Bro

The past is starting to catch up with everyone in the latest episode of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye,, “Ronin.” Episode 5 splits up Clint Barton and Kate Bishop (though the latter doesn’t want to go…) sending them out to face new challenges — and meet new adversaries. With barely days to go before Christmas now, what else could possibly go wrong?

The Blip, bro

In a flashback, Yelena is working hard to free Widows around the world from the Red Room. After breaking into a lavish mansion and unleashing the synthetic gas on former Widow, Ana, Yelena is shocked to find out that she’s not actually under any mind control anymore — this is her house, and she’s making a living doing what Widows do best, which is completing dangerous missions.

Excusing herself to go to the bathroom, Yelena starts to feel odd when suddenly she dusts away, a victim of The Blip. Before she can really comprehend what’s happening though, she’s back in the same bathroom… but things have changed. Emerging out, she finds the same house she was previously in, but it’s different. Five years have passed, and it’s a lot for Yelena to digest. More importantly, she’s got to go find her sister, Natasha.

Go Home, bro

Returning home after her dangerous encounter on the rooftop, Kate Bishop finds her mother waiting for her. Seeing how badly Kate is beaten up, both physically and emotionally, Eleanor consoles her, and then immediately starts asking questions about Clint. Kate explains that he protected her, and then sent her away to stay safe. Their partnership is done, and Kate’s mad at herself for believing she could be like him.

Eleanor is relieved to hear that Clint kept Kate out of harm’s way, but is still less than thrilled to see her daughter so hurt. Feeling connected to her mother for the first time in a while, Kate starts to explain the information she’s uncovered on Jack — he’s behind a company called Sloan Ltd who employs the Tracksuits. Eleanor promises to look into him. She does; discovering that Kate’s right and realizing he’s not the man he says he is, the cops are called, and Jack is handcuffed and escorted out of the Bishop penthouse.

Share Your Feelings, bro

Elsewhere, Kazi and Maya are cleaning themselves up, too. Kazi tends to Maya’s shoulder wound, and once again begs her to lay off her quest for vengeance against Ronin. Though he is persistent, Maya will still not budge and refuses to give up. Kazi caves. They’ll hunt Ronin down together, but then that’s it. After this, Maya has to put Ronin to rest once and for all.

Macaroni, bro

Kate heads back to her freshly charred apartment to learn she’s not the only one there – Yelena has broken in. And she’s made them some boxed macaroni! Did you know it’s delicious? The fight on the rooftop was strenuous, Kate took so long to get home, and Yelena got bored and hungry waiting for Kate to show up, so please, sit and eat some dinner. It’s good for you.

Yelena is also here on a mission, which she makes perfectly clear to Kate – New York City sightseeing! She’s got a list of places she wants to see, like the Empire State Building, the new and improved Statue of Liberty, Rockefeller Center. What does Kate recommend she do for her first trip before she leaves the Big Apple?

Oh, and also, she’s here to kill Clint Barton. Yelena doesn’t understand how Kate can forgive him for his storied past, telling her, “The trail of blood that follows him could wrap around the entire world.” Kate refuses to believe this, wondering who hired Yelena to kill the Avenger anyway. Thanking Kate for the “girl’s night,” Yelena disappears.

Go End This, bro

With nowhere else to go, Clint finds himself at Grill’s apartment. Over pizza (which is shared with Pizza Dog, of course), Grills offers Clint space in his apartment to crash for a while, but Clint can’t even make it to the bed before passing out on the couch.

Knowing what he has to do to settle this once and for all, Clint heads to the Battle of New York’s memorial site, talking aloud to Natasha. “I just wanted to say I miss you, and I’m so sorry for what I’m about to do,” Clint says to the plaque bearing all the Avengers’ names. He then calls Laura to bring her up to speed: things are getting worse and he’s got to end it once and for all. Though nervous, Laura understands, and tells him to do what he needs to do to stop it, with a parting, “I love you. Go end this.”

Voice Mailbox is Full, bro

Never one to take things lying down, Kate realizes that she doesn’t want to give up on Clint, even after Yelena’s warning. “I know you said it’s over, but it’s not for me,” Kate says over a voicemail to Clint. And then she leaves half a dozen other messages before completely filling up his mailbox with rambling messages. “This isn’t over, Barton, I’m going to find you,” Kate yells into the phone before it cuts her off. Where is Clint, anyway?

Ronin Reckoning, bro

Sending a message via the Tracksuits, Clint — as Ronin — asks Maya to come and meet him at the place where they first met, alone. Knowing this is a trap, Maya brings backup, which Clint quickly takes care of, including Kazi, before facing off with her. Dressed in the Ronin suit, Clint and Maya fight and while she does manage to get the upper hand a few times, eventually she’s bested by Clint. Pulling off the Ronin hood to reveal himself to a shocked Maya, Clint tries to explain that the two of them are the “same.”

Maya’s not buying it, calling Clint a monster. Via sign language, Clint tries to explain that he was there the night her father died because he was tipped off by an informant who works for Maya’s boss. Not believing him, Clint tries to further explain that Maya’s boss wanted her father dead, and just as they are about to fight again, Kate sends an arrow flying to disarm Maya.

Retreating, Maya goes off to talk to Kazi, and demands answers from him. He was in town the night her father was murdered, so why wasn’t he at the Tracksuit meeting, too? Kazi doesn’t have a solid answer to give her, and Maya takes off on her bike.

The Guy I’ve Been Worried About, bro

Escaping in a rideshare car, Kate confesses to Clint that she saw Yelena again, and drops the news that this Widow is Natasha’s sister. Oh, this is Yelena — it all clicks for Clint.

There’s only more bad news after that, as via some shocking texts, Yelena informs Kate that she took her advice and looked into who hired her. That said, she felt Kate deserves to know that her mother Eleanor hired her who just so happens to be working with another man Kate doesn’t recognize. Passing the phone to Clint, he knows exactly who it is.

“That’s the guy I’ve been worried about this whole time,” Clint tells her. “Kingpin.”

But will Clint make it ho-ho-home for the holidays? Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney+.

Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Hawkeye also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye debuts exclusively on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.

