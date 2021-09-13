‘Hawkeye’: Unwrap the First Official Trailer and Poster
‘Tis the season for Clint Barton and Kate Bishop!
Stockings, presents, mistletoe... exploding arrows? There are going to be more than a few surprises under Clint Barton’s tree this season.
Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway, unwrapping the Official Trailer and Teaser Poster for Hawkeye, a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.
Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Hawkeye also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye debuts exclusively on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.
