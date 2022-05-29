TV Shows
Published May 29, 2022

'Ms. Marvel': Explore New Character Posters

Kamala's adventure begins June 8 on Disney+.

by Rachel Paige
ms marvel

Meet Kamala Khan. And Yusuf, Muneeba, and Aamir Khan. And also Kamala's best friends Bruno and Nakia. But there are still more along for the ride as Kamala steps into her powers and becomes the titular Ms. Marvel in Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel

Ahead of the release of the upcoming series, streaming exclusively on Disney+, find brand new character posters featuring Kamala's friends, family, frenemies, and more in the image gallery below! 

Ms. Marvel premieres exclusively on Disney+ on June 8. 

Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels invisible both at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right? 

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.  Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers. Co-executive producers for the series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson, and Bisha K. Ali is the head writer. 

