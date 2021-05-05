TV Shows
Published May 5, 2021

‘Loki’: He’s Unpredictable, Arrogant, and Doing Great in Latest Spot

The Original Series arrives June 9 with new episodes streaming Wednesdays on Disney+.

by Rachel Paige

What else do you expect from the God of Mischief? In the latest TV Spot for Marvel Studios’ Loki, the titular character tries to fit in, and possibly change his ways, at the Time Variance Authority — aka, the TVA. But try as he might, it’s hard for Loki just to shed his old ways of being insubordinate, stubborn, unpredictable, and above all, arrogant. You can’t just stop being burdened with glorious purpose, you know?

“Unbelievable, wherever you go it’s just death, destruction, the literal ends of worlds,” Mobius M. Mobius remarks to him, to which Loki retorts, smugly as always, “I know?” 

Find a brand new look at the upcoming Disney+ original series above, and have you heard? Wednesdays are the new Fridays, with Loki set to premiere on Wednesday, June 9. 

Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer. 

In this article: Loki, Loki, Disney+

