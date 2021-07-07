Loki: Episode 5 Event Report

As the Lokis settle in, they trade war stories. Boastful Loki brags that once he vanquished both Captain America and Iron Man, he was able to claim his prize — all six Infinity Stones. Alligator Loki lets out a growl, which Classic Loki translates as “liar.” Livid, Boastful Loki states that at least his Nexus Event wasn’t the result of eating the wrong neighbor’s cat. As Boastful Loki and Alligator Loki brawl, Loki and Classic Loki rise to split the two variants apart. Kid Loki tells Classic Loki to tell the others his story, which the elder does not think anyone wants to hear.

Loki tells Classic Loki that he is interested; as he recalls from his file in the Time Theater, he states that they were supposed to die; Thanos killed them after Ragnarok. Groaning at the mention of Thanos, Classic Loki reveals that everything that proceeded correctly his entire life until Thanos attacked their ship. Loki asks if he tried to stab Thanos, and Classic Loki quips that blades are simply worthless in comparison to a Loki’s sorcery, stunting their magical potential. Classic Loki explains that he casted a projection of himself so real that he was able to fool the Mad Titan. As Classic Loki faked his death and hid as inanimate debris drifting in space away from Thor and everything, he questioned his place in the universe. Realizing that pain followed him everywhere he went, he found a remote planet suitable for solitude. However, as the dreary self-isolation weighed on him, he got lonely missing his brother Thor. Curious if the sentiment was reciprocated, when he took his first step off the planet, the TVA arrived. Classic Loki sneers at the TVA’s notion that a Loki only has one role to play on the Sacred Timeline — the god of outcasts. All the Lokis raise their glass to the gods of outcasts.

Classic Loki’s story lands profoundly with Loki. Resolute, Loki puts down his glass and rises to his feet. He’s going to find another way out of the Void to get back to the TVA. He wagers that not only are they good at surviving, but that they’re also good at escaping. Astonished, the Lokis question what makes him so different. Loki rejects that notion stating he’s the same as all of them, but that there is another Loki out there — a female Loki variant — she’s terrifying, which makes her great, but she’s the one that’s different. Loki enthusiastically proclaims that she doesn’t want to take over the TVA; she’s trying to take it down. With the others intrigued, Loki details his great escape plan in a dramatic speech. If Alioth, a living entity, is the only thing keeping them trapped in the Void, then it can be killed, and he plans to kill Alioth. Believing he was able to rally the Lokis, they all burst out laughing in response to his plan. Deflated at their reaction, Loki leaves to enact his plan alone deeming them all monsters as their laughs echo throughout the palace. As he exits through the hatch, Loki looks up to see him surrounded by President Loki and his troop of bandit Lokis all adorned with ‘Vote Loki’ badges. This is a nightmare.