Loki: Episode 4 Event Report

Mobius enters the time prison ready to talk and determine if there’s any merit to what the God of Mischief said. Sitting across each other in the Time Theater, Loki remarks that they’re in a time loop of their own. Mobius asks Loki to clarify his earlier declaration that the TVA is lying to him, his involvement with the Variant, and what triggered the Nexus Event on Lamentis. Loki firmly states he will not tell Mobius anything just so the TVA can turn around and delete him. Reaching a dead end, Mobius wistfully states he’s going to miss their tête-à-tête and asks Loki to send Lady Sif his regards. Still not recovered from his first several time loops with the Asgardian warrior, Loki begs Mobius to wait. Telling him what he thinks the agent wants to hear and hoping to maintain the upper hand, Loki dishonestly reveals that he’s been conspiring with the Variant all along to overthrow the TVA, and dismisses Sylvie as a pawn that he’ll dispose of eventually.

Calling his bluff, Mobius remarks that they saved Loki the trouble; she’s already been pruned by Hunter B-15 after breaking out of her Time Cell. As Mobius remarks, turns out, Loki is the superior Loki, after all. Crestfallen, Loki does his best to keep a straight face, unable to accept his only equal is now gone. The hurt in his eyes betraying Loki, Mobius’ suspicious are confirmed as he lets out a loud chuckle to himself. The agent states out loud what the god can’t admit to himself, “YOU LIKE HER! Does she like you??” before calling out Loki probably doesn’t have a clue what caused the Nexus Event. Seemingly impressed, Mobius continues, “Two variants of the same being, especially of you, forming this kind of sick, twisted romantic relationship—that’s pure chaos. That could break reality! It’s breaking my reality right now. What an incredible seismic narcissist, you fell for yourself!”

Processing Mobius’ outburst, Loki questions if Sylvie is alive, which the agent coolly confirms that she is. Loki then relays what Sylvie told him about the TVA: everyone who works here, they’re all variants, including him. The Time Keepers didn’t create them — they were all kidnapped from their timeline and had their memories erased. If he’d only listen, Sylvie can access his memories through enchantment. Unwilling to take the word of two natural liars, Mobius declares the case closed and sends Loki back into his Time Cell. Before he leaves, Loki proclaims that of all the liars in the TVA, Mobius is the biggest because of the lies he tells himself.

Friends Against Time

In Renslayer’s office, thrilled that the case has been put to rest, Renslayer pours Mobius a drink as she can finally relax. The Time Keepers personally want to oversee the Loki variants’ pruning, and want Mobius present for it. However, Mobius’ mind is somewhere else. He asks Renslayer why she wouldn’t let him interrogate the variant Sylvie and when she first noticed something wrong with Hunter C-20. Unsure of Mobius’ line of questioning, Renslayer sees that her longtime friend is undeterred and explains she was trying to protect him; the Variant scares her and she doesn’t want Mobius to lose his mind like Hunter C-20. She reminds him what they do matters; they’re fighting for the fate of the Sacred Timeline, but they’re also fighting for their friendship— “friends against time, allies to the end.” Their friendship is uncommon and worth fighting for, like the Sacred Timeline, because he’s been through it all, seen all of existence, just like her. Unconvinced with her answer, Mobius distracts Renslayer with her latest trophy, Sylvie’s machete. With her back to him, he swaps her TemPad with his own. Calling out his exhaustion, he excuses himself and tells Renslayer he will catch up with her later.

Outside of Sylvie’s Time Theater, Hunter B-15 stares at a TVA poster — Did you get them all? Verify through deletion. Steeling herself, a resolved Hunter B-15 approaches the theater’s doors demanding the guards open the door. Finding Sylvie alone, she pulls up her TemPad and opens a Time Door ordering the Variant to follow her.