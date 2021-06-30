TV Shows
Published June 30, 2021

'Loki': Explore New Images From Episode 4

So about that Nexus Event.

by Rachel Paige
sylvie

Glorious purpose? No — for all time, always! 

That’s what Loki’s going to find himself saying as his new slogan in Marvel Studios Loki. Picking up after the events of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame (you know, when Loki picks up the Tesseract during the Avengers’ time heist and disappears…) he’s suddenly found himself in a strange new world surrounded by a slew of new people. Just call them the Time Variance Authority

In Episode 4 of Loki, "The Nexus Event," Loki and Sylvie find their way off the Lamentis-1 mere moments before complete annihilation. Now, the question on everyone's mind, especially those in charge of the TVA — how did these two variants create a Nexus Event in the face of an apocalypse?

Dive into the brand new images from the episode below!

Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer. 

TV Shows

‘Loki’: Watch the New Mid-Season Sneak Peek Now

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘Loki’ Episode 3

Comics

Jamie McKelvie Joins Kelly Thompson for Landmark 'Captain Marvel' #30

Comics

June 30's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

Who Is Sylvie Lushton, AKA Enchantress?

In this article: Loki, Sylvie, Agent Mobius, Ravonna Renslayer, Hunter B-15, Time Keepers, Time Variance Authority, Disney+, Loki
Loki Episode 4 Gallery
1/

