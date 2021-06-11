TV Shows
Published June 11, 2021

‘Loki’: How Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Judge Renslayer Worked Her Way Up at the TVA

Someone's got to keep the TVA running.

by Rachel Paige

“You will not dictate how my story ends!” Loki screams at Judge Ravonna Renslayer in the first episode of Marvel Studios’ Loki. Without missing a beat, she shoots back, “It’s not your story, Mr. Laufeyson, it never was.” 

The Time Variance Authority maintains the proper flow of time, and at the top of the corporate ladder is Renslayer herself. In a new behind-the-scenes featurette, Gugu Mbatha-Raw talks about stepping into this role and describes how she rose to power in the first place. And as a fan, Mbatha-Raw is excited to just watch the show herself!

Dive into the new video above, and don’t forget, Wednesdays are the new Fridays.

In this article: Loki, Ravonna Renslayer, Loki, Disney+, Time Variance Authority

