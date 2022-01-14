TV Shows
Published January 14, 2022

‘Loki’: Go Behind-the-Scenes with Industrial Light & Magic's Visual Effects

See how ILM brought the series to life!

by Rachel Paige

Travel back to the Void with Industrial Light & Magic. If you’ve ever wondered how this place (and Alligator Loki) came to life in Marvel Studios’ Loki, take a peek behind-the-scenes at the visual effects process for the Disney+ series. 

The video explores how some of the Lokis were created, in addition to their surrounding areas too, including the Loki Palace and even Classic Loki’s attempt at Asgard. Dive into the video above, and all episodes of Season 1 of Loki are currently streaming on Disney+!

