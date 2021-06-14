TV Shows
Published June 14, 2021

‘Loki’: It’s Miss Minutes Time to Shine with a New Poster

Hope you have your ticket!

by Rachel Paige
miss minutes

Hey y’all! Following the first episode of Marvel Studios’ Loki, it’s time for a brand new character poster. And this just isn’t any regular old character poster, but the one and only Miss Minutes! Hopefully, you’ve got your ticket. 

Introduced in “Glorious Purpose,” Miss Minutes works as Loki’s introduction to the Time Variance Authority, and she keeps the agency ticking like clockwork. So it’s about time — pun completely intended — that she receive her time in the spotlight, too. Check out the brand new character poster for the feisty timekeeper above! 

Looking for more mischief? Find more Loki on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

This is just the beginning of the Phase 4 news. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details and sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram for more.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel Mission Recap: Hellfire Gala

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

‘Loki’: Explore New Images from Episode 1

TV Shows

‘Loki’: See Pictures From the Fan Events Held Around the World

Gear

Glorious New ‘Loki’ Items Arrive for Marvel Must Haves

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

America Chavez Discovers New Truths Behind Her Origin in 'America Chavez: Made in the USA' #4

In this article: Miss Minutes, Time Variance Authority, Loki, Disney+

Related

5:02

Trailers & Extras

Many Sides of Loki | Marvel Studios' Loki Cast & Creators

Hear from the cast and creators of the series on their thoughts about Loki and their alternate timeline selves!

1 day ago

TV Shows

‘Loki’: How Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Judge Renslayer Worked Her Way Up at the TVA

Someone's got to keep the TVA running.

2 days ago

Movies

Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Team Up in New 'Black Widow' Clip

Plus a new featurette! Advance theater ticketing and Disney+ Premier Access pre-order now available!

2 days ago

Movies

Tickets for Marvel Studios' 'Black Widow' Now On Sale

Experience it July 9!

3 days ago